HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Since January is here once again, it’s time for our annual “Intriguing People” issue featuring some of our area’s most fascinating men and women. This year, we celebrate local innovators and inventors. According to the dictionary, while invention is the “creation of a product or introduction of a process for the first time,” innovation happens when someone “improves on or makes a significant contribution” to something that has already been invented. To put it another way, Thomas Edison was an inventor and Steve Jobs was an innovator. We’re grateful to the Don Ryan Center for Innovation for connecting us with the creative, forward-thinking folks we feature this month.

At Hilton Head Monthly , we believe in the power of positive thinking. We’re sure that 2019 will be a great year to live in the Lowcountry .

We’re also grateful to our partners in the business community who helped make the 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards holiday party at The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa a complete blast — check out party photos on pages 54-55! Every year, fantastic food and drink — and great live music — are provided by winners of our Readers’ Choice Awards for Bluffton and Hilton Head. All of you made it an incredibly fun way to close out another year.

Although we think you, dear reader, are just about perfect, we recognize that many people see the new year as a time to establish new routines. So we’ve included several stories about ways to be your best self in 2019 through intellectual growth, fitness and beauty. From apps that clean out your inbox to beginner workout routines at local gyms, we’ve got all kinds of suggestions for improving your life in the new year. And with April not far away, we invite you to check out our profiles of top local financial advisers and tips for making smart tax moves before it’s time to file your 2018 return.

In addition, in this issue we’ve chronicled how Boeing’s move to South Carolina has put the state at the forefront of the aerospace industry. Writer Kim Kachmann profiled sculptor Sarah Peters, who has resurrected the great Victorian traditions of both botany and lounging. We’ve also included a shout-out to Karen McKenzie, Beaufort County School District’s teacher of the year, who brings her passion for learning to her students at H.E. McCracken Middle School every day.

We wish all of you the very best in 2019. Monthly is incredibly honored to have the opportunity to serve the Lowcountry for another wonderful year.