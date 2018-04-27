At the helm May 2018

May in the Lowcountry is heaven — warm and green, with nature in full bloom. It brings out the best in us on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton as we head outside to enjoy this beautiful time of year through festivals, bike rides and walks on the beach.

Here at Monthly, we’re celebrating mothers this month, with a focus on local moms who are also business owners. Our writers have profiled several “mom-prenuers,” but owning a business is just one of many ways to be a super mom. Some local moms even fly through the air like the most graceful of super heroes — check out our story on page 42 about aerial acrobats and circus arts.

MAY IS A GREAT TIME TO GET OUTSIDE.

Super mom is also a good description of Mercedes Calderon of Bluffton, the mother of the winner of this year’s Cutest Kids Contest. The contest took place on our Facebook page, where we asked people to “like” the photo they thought was the cutest. In just 15 days, more than 9,000 “likes” were cast. Mercedes’ son Ellis, who racked up the most with more than 1,800 “likes,” has spina bifida, as does his sister. Taking care of their needs and those of her other two other children is difficult, but a mother’s love is bottomless. See Ellis’ picture and the other photos from this year’s contest on pages 60-65; a big thank you to all who participated.

In other family news, we’re thrilled to announce the arrival of the youngest member of the Monthly clan: Addison, the daughter of creative director Mike Lupi and his wife Kristi, was born in April. We’re a family-friendly company, and it makes us proud to welcome this adorable little girl into the world.

And finally, in this issue we’re focusing on positive change in our annual Health & Wellness Guide, which includes a directory of local health and wellness experts, tips to boost children’s immune systems, and advice on how stay healthy while you travel. We can’t replace your actual mother, but we do wish you, our dear readers, good health and happiness at this gorgeous time of year.