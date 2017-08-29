A September tradition at Monthly

A September tradition here at Monthly, it offers a chance to take stock of who we are as a community –the places we call home and the people we call neighbors. And this year we’ve pulled out all the stops. You’ll hear from Hilton Head Island Mayor David Bennett and Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka in exclusive interviews outlining all that is right with our region. We’re sharing the efforts underway to preserve the cultural heritage of the area’s Gullah people and update you on the Town of Hilton Head Island’s visioning process.

Dear Reader , As the cooler winds of fall return to the Lowcountrywe say goodbye to summerand turn our eyes inward as we present our annual City Guide issue. As I’m sure yours is as well, our calendar is full to the brim with autumn social events.

But our area isn’t just about history and visions –it’s glamourous and savvy, too. Read our Lowcountry Living section for a look at exclusive communities. Speaking of stunning homes, second-homeownership is booming right now. Don’t miss our property management section, to learn how professionals can make owning a rental property painless and profitable.

None of these features could happen without our outstanding account executives. Beyond their exceptional professionalism and endless enthusiasm for Monthly, they have shown this publication immense loyalty over a summer that brought about many changes. They are an amazing group of strong individuals and they make us proud every day. Combined they have 64 years of experience in sales and marketing!

Rebecca V. Kerns, who has been at Monthly since 2011, most likely needs no introduction. She is such a known fixture in our area with her infectious enthusiasm and boundless creativity. Married to Dave Kerns, they are proud parents to currently 5 month old William, their bundle of joy. She enjoys travelling, gardening and reading.

Cathy Flory has been with Monthly since 2012, brightening everyone’s day with her sweet southern accent and keen marketing savvy. She is proud of her daughter Blaire, recent graduate of College of Charleston, who is now spreading her wings to a bright future in NYC. Cathy is an avid tennis player and golfer and also loves cooking, gardening and travelling.

Majka Yarbrough, originally from Bratislava, Slovakia started at Monthly first as intern while studying at USCB, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude in Business Management. We hired her on the spot in 2012 and she has been with Monthly ever since. Majka loves dancing and has a great sense of fashion. Whenever she can, she travels to Europe to connect with her family there.

Mary Ann Kent joined us in January 2016, bringing with her a wealth of experience. She came to us with 19 years in sales at publications including NJ Family Magazine,WHERE Magazines, and NFL Superbowl Guides. She has been married to husband Geoff for over 30 years and is mother to Tom, Michael and Laura, one dog, 2 cats and a grandpuppy. She is a passionate runner and also enjoys biking, travelling and simply being outdoors.

