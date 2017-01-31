Love: Life’s sweetest reward

“I love you.” I say those three words quite often. If you know me well, you know that I am a very passionate person. I’m passionate about my family, my friends and my work. I tell many people in my life that I love them, and those three words have meaning when I say or write them.

I say it to people I know that are blessed with a great deal of compassion, selflessness, integrity, strength, devotion, kindness, generosity, optimism, boldness, zaniness … the list goes on.

Working with Monthly for so many years has given me the opportunity to meet many amazing and talented people whom I’ve grown to love. One such person is Paul Cifaldi, president of Coastal Marketing Services.

Several years ago, we changed our procedure for keeping up with subscribers. Paul asked me to forward subscription information to an email address, so I did. I just assumed it was going exclusively to him.

Each time I emailed a new or a changed subscription, I would always end the note with something along the lines of, “Thank you! You know I love you!” After a few months of this, I got an unexpected response: “Lori, you do know this is Jody (co-owner of Coastal) receiving your emails, not Paul, right?”

Luckily, I love Jody, too. I always smile when I think about that story because it is so typical of my personality. I am far from perfect, but my heart is warm. I feel the same about the Love issue our team put together this month. We touch on some of the things we all love about living in the Lowcountry. We also look at different types of love that surround us — lifetime love, new love, lost love, love of nature, love of your home, love of your family and much more. I hope you love it!

Speaking of love, are you looking for a unique Valentine’s Day gift for your significant other? Be sure to check out our local gift guide, starting on page 54.

February also marks our annual winter bridal section. Inside, we showcase three beautiful Lowcountry weddings along with all the latest tips and trends in the local bridal industry. We also have all the information you need about our upcoming Hilton Head Bridal Show on Feb. 19 at The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa. If you know anybody who will be planning a wedding soon, make sure they don’t miss it. All the region’s best vendors will be under one roof.

Lastly, we couldn’t let the February issue out the door without honoring the Lowcountry’s black history. Inside you will find articles on Gullah traditions, the Penn Center, Robert Smalls and a look at this month’s Gullah Celebration.

We pride ourselves on serving all members of our community, not just a select few. We are all in this together. Let’s love each other more in 2017!