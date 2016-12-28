Here at Monthly, we begin each new year with our “Intriguing People of the Lowcountry” special section. It’s something we’ve been doing since 1997.

New beginnings, fresh starts, reaffirmations of love and promises for a brighter future all come to mind as we ring in a new year. Country musician Brad Paisley may have said it best: “Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one.”

It’s not a list of the wealthiest, most educated or most beautiful people around. It’s simply a collection of local residents who fascinate us — like a 9-year-old in flight school or a rugged fireman who makes tutus for ballerinas (one of my past favorites).

One of our “Intriguing People” this year is Arthur Blank, co-founder of Home Depot and owner of the Atlanta Falcons. I have a funny story about him.

Back when Home Depot came to town, I reached out to see if the store wanted to advertise in our magazine. I didn’t get an immediate response and figured the large corporation had little interest in supporting a small publication such as ours. Then one Friday I got a phone call from a woman saying she wanted to order a full-page advertisement for Home Depot.

“You do, do you?” I responded sarcastically, convinced the woman was a friend disguising her voice. “Is this a joke?”

“No,” the woman answered. “Mr. Blank ordered it himself.”

“Oh he did, did he?” I responded with a giggle.

I quickly realized it wasn’t a prank when an intercom sounded off in the background: “Call on line three for lumber.”

After removing the foot from my mouth, we got the home improvement giant signed up for an annual contract and enjoyed a great relationship with them for many years.

I’ve wanted to feature Mr. Blank or his beautiful Sea Pines home in our magazine for many years, but we were never able to land an interview. As you can imagine, his appointment book is crammed 24-7. Thanks to writer Carrie Hirsch for finally securing this long overdue interview with him.

Although 2016 had its interesting moments, I think we are all looking forward to writing the first chapter to 2017. Let’s make it the best year ever.