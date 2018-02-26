Outside Chance

If you ask locals “What is Outside Hilton Head?” odds are good you’re going to get a few different answers. They might tell you it’s a shop at Shelter Cove that sells outdoorsy gear and Yeti mugs. They might say it’s the company behind those kayak tours you’re always seeing on area waterways. They might even mention the company’s philanthropic foundation, tasked with keeping area waters clean.

It’s a testament to the sheer size and reach of Outside Hilton Head that all of those answers are correct.

“It’s been really organic,” said Outside Hilton Head founder Mike Overton of his company’s growth over the years. “I wish I could say that 39 years ago I sat down and said, ‘Alright, we started a windsurfing school. Once we get that set we’ll get into kayaking and that will grow then well grow the retail business and buy some islands and go into destination management and consulting….’”

BY SOME METRICS, WE’RE PROBABLY THE LARGEST (GUIDE SERVICE OUTFITTER) ON THE SOUTHEAST COAST

— Mike Overton

Powered by Overton’s entrepreneurial spirit, Outside Hilton Head has evolved into an economic powerhouse that employs 110 locals across five divisions.

WHAT IS OUTSIDE HILTON HEAD?

On the retail side, Outside Hilton Head runs three stores. The signature store in the Plaza at Shelter Cove stocks an array out outdoor gear, clothing, accessories and Yeti coolers, with two more locations in Palmetto Bluff offering not only gear for kayakers but also artwork from the likes of Michael Smalls and Peter Cram, all inspired by the Lowcountry.

“It’s very different and exciting,” said Overton of this new foray into lifestyle retail.

As a guide service outfitter, Outside Hilton Head has a fleet of 25 powerboats, hundreds of kayaks and countless bikes and golf carts. “By some metrics, we’re probably the largest (guide service outfitter) on the Southeast coast,” he said. “And we have more certified master naturalists than any organization east of the Mississippi.”

The company also offers these tours and experiences as part of two more divisions within the company: team building/leadership development and destination management. Its team building efforts are helped by Outside Hilton Head’s chain of private islands, including Page Island, which give corporate clients from financial firms to the National Hockey League a quiet place to come together. This works hand in glove with Outside Hilton Head’s role as a destination management company, providing everything traveling corporate groups need for a successful retreat.

The company also has established The Outside Foundation, a 501c3 with the dual goals of keeping waterways clean and running the Kids in Kayaks program. That first goal is accomplished through regular cleanup efforts as well as leadership in establishing oyster recycling and banning plastic bags. The second allows every seventh-grader in Beaufort County a chance to spend one day out on the water, learning what it takes to keep the creeks and inlets clean.

“It gives us a way to really give back to the community,” Overton said. “Executive director Jean Fruh has done an amazing job getting concrete results … and the foundation funds every child that needs financial aid, which is 62 percent of kids in Beaufort County.”

GETTING HERE FROM THERE

While the growth of Outside Hilton Head, from a windsurfing school to a vast empire of outdoor activities wasn’t planned out from day one, it’s impossible to say it all happened by chance. Just some of it.

“Part of it’s luck,” Overton said. “It’s like Malcolm Gladwell wrote about in ‘Outliers,’ there are two things that are key to success. One is being in the right place and the other is putting in 10,000 hours. You have to work.”

Overton’s efforts to improve the Lowcountry’s outdoor offerings have paid off.

When he arrived on Hilton Head Island, most of the tourism offerings revolved around golf, tennis and the beach. “In 1979, if you picked up a magazine on things to do on Hilton Head Island, there wasn’t a single offering for a dolphin tour,” he said. “If you pick it up now, there are hundreds.”