Fresh-faced

“I worked for Estée Lauder as an educator and makeup artist, and we moved to Hilton Head to bring the line here,” she said. “By watching what was happening in that industry, we started seeing more spa services being introduced. We realized that this was the future.”

St. Louis native Patricia Owen didn’t come to Hilton Head Island for its beauty, as many others do.

Owens’ background in beauty paid off in 1983, when she opened FACES Boutique on Pope Avenue. Five years later, she moved to her current location in upscale The Village at Wexford, expanding her space and her lineup of services until the salon was a full-service day spa. In 2000 Owens changed the name to FACES DaySpa.

“We were able to go with the flow, reinventing ourselves along the way,” Owen said. “My staff is my secret to success. We carefully screen and handpick our staff for their passion, professionalism and work ethic. It's a family here, and our therapists and estheticians care about their clients. We know them on a first-name basis, attend their weddings and hear about their babies.”

It’s this personal service and attention to detail that hook FACES clients; the rejuvenating effects of the treatments keep them coming back for more. The benefits of spa services include stress relief and FACES’s slogan is ‘JustRelax’.

“There are health benefits with going to the spa. You feel better when you look better, and you have more confidence,” Owen said. “And our clients leave with more education and a good skincare plan.”

To help introduce area residents to the benefits — and luxuries — of regular spa sessions, FACES will host its annual open house from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 19. The event is the perfect time to sample a few products, meet the staff and start your holiday shopping — FACES has an extensive retail department, including a line of its own private-label products like makeup, body care and skincare.

BEST IN SPA

FACES DaySpa on Hilton Head Island has put its best face forward on more than one occasion: It’s been included in Allure magazine’s “A List,” Vogue magazine’s “Best of the Carolinas” and featured in Elle magazine’s “Beauty Hot Spots” list.

It’s also won a slew of awards, including the U.S. Chamber Small Business of the Year Award for the Southeast District — twice — and the Small Business of the Year for South Carolina, plus Day Spa Magazine’s “Spa of the Year.”

And don’t forget the men in your life: Spa treatments geared toward men have been on the rise over the past five years, including pedicures, massages and skincare.

Or opt for a package, one of FACE’s signature offerings. Its Queen for a Day and King for a Day options are among the most popular, though neither can compare with the spa’s signature Golf Widow’s Revenge package, which has earned raves around the country in publications like Salon Today magazine, which listed it as one of the top 100 signature spa services in the nation, as well as The Wall Street Journal, Golf for Women and Today’s Chicago Woman.

The package includes a facial, 25-minute AroMassage, and peppermint sugar scrub and pedicure. And, best of all, “it's about the same length of time and about the same amount of money as a round of golf,” Owen said with a laugh.

In recent years, the spa has added organic treatments and services like micro-current facial toning, based on technology created for professional athletes looking to rehabilitate tired muscles. The spa also has a sister business, FACES Lash Studio, offering eyelash extensions and waxing services. The lash studio is just a few doors down from the spa.

“With extensions, you don’t need mascara and your lashes are curly and long,” Owen said. “It’s a game-changer for the beauty industry.”

And Owen plans to stay on the top of that game.

“We are a local spa on a world-class stage,” she said. “We need to be on our toes, especially since we've won so many awards. We need to maintain the standards and we're not going to let anything slide.”

ANNUAL OPEN HOUSE

When: noon-4 p.m. Nov. 19

Where: The Village at Wexford, 1000 William Hilton Parkway, D1

What: Enjoy refreshments and free gift bags, and register to win a day at the spa valued at $300. Shoppers also can take 25 percent off purchases storewide, as well as receive a free spa gift card with the purchase of every $125 gift card.

Details: 843-785-3075 or www.facesdayspa.com