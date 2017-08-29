What's new at Coligny

FOUR NEW BUSINESSES HAVE JOINED THE SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS AT COLIGNY PLAZA, SOMETIMES REFERRED TO AS HILTON HEAD ISLAND’S DOWNTOWN. HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL DISCOVER ON YOUR NEXT VISIT TO COLIGNY:

The Sandbar Beach Eats

Owner Erika Waronsky was the manager of Coligny Plaza landmark Steamer Seafood for more than 18 years. When the restaurant closed last year, Waronsky saw it as an opportunity.

“I’d grown to love Coligny Plaza — the other shops, the local regulars who I’d come to know, and the visitors who would return every season,” she said.

So Waronsky decided to open The Sandbar Beach Eats, which offers an array of Caribbean-inspired seafood dishes, casual snacks, fresh salads and tacos. The restaurant can be found in a remodeled space that previously was home to Rockfish Seafood & Steaks at Bomboras. The menu focuses on homemade food with nearly everything made in house, while an outdoor seating area and bar offer a venue for live music. The restaurant, at 101 Pope Ave., is open from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, with the bar open till midnight.

FISH Seafood & Raw Bar

FISH Seafood & Raw Bar, a new restaurant in the former Steamer Seafood location in Coligny Plaza, opened in May.

The restaurant serves lunch and dinner and features many locally sourced ingredients. On the menu are seafood boils, grilled fish like blackened snapper, steaks, chicken, pulled pork and salads. The raw bar includes hot and cold options, including shrimp cocktails, a “crabtini” with lump crabmeat and pimento cheese, and oysters Rockefeller. The outdoor area is known as the “Fish Bowl” and features live music.

Owned by JR and Leslie Richardson, Lee Lucier and Heather Minnich, FISH is part of the same restaurant group as Local Pie pizzerias in Bluffton and on Hilton Head. It is managed by Bob Zolton.

“Our family has been here on the island for more than 60 years, so it’s immensely exciting to bring something to Hilton Head Island that hasn’t been seen before,” JR Richardson said.

Seating is first come, first served. FISH is located at 1 N. Forest Beach Drive and is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Traveling Chic Boutique

Traveling Chic Boutique has moved into the former Li Li Nails storefront. The clothing shop offers vintage boots and apparel, jewelry, handbags and more.

Offering designer fashion at reasonable prices, the store stocks unique items that aren’t found in typical department stores. Looking to expand to meet rising demand, owners Courtney and Brody Kenneweg decided Coligny Plaza would be the perfect home.

Traveling Chic Boutique is at 1 N. Forest Beach Drive and is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Pelican’s Pouch

The Pelican’s Pouch, a longtime gift store on Hilton Head Island, has set up shop in a new location at 1 N. Forest Beach Drive in Coligny Plaza.

The store first opened in 2001 at South Beach Marina and closed in December. It re-opened in Coligny in July.

The store carries gift items including needlepoint accessories, T-shirts and handbags. Owner Cheryl Klippel said the move was in part to bring The Pelican’s Pouch closer to its sister store, Island Girl, which sells women’s fashion and accessories.