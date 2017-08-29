The Land We Walk

Underneath a developer’s plans to turn a profit or a town’s wish for more soccer fields, the land has history and characteristics that beg to be recognized. Like a parent or a tattoo artist, land planners know that what they do is pretty much permanent.

Agood land planner should love the earth and the people who will live on it for generations to come.

“Hilton Head is at a crossroad,” Mark Baker said. “We’ve moved past the development phase. We’re a mature community now.”

Baker and the staff at Wood + Partners Inc. take this responsibility in stride. They’ve been making their mark on the Lowcountry for decades, and while times and tastes have changed, their commitment to being good stewards hasn’t.

It must be fun for them to drive around town and see all the projects they’ve been part of: Shelter Cove Towne Centre, the Town of Hilton Head Island’s Rowing and Sailing Center, Buckwalter Regional Park, and resort-style amenity centers in residential communities Hilton Head Plantation and Hampton Lake.

The firm’s portfolio includes large mixed-use residential communities, new commercial town centers, urban design and downtown revitalization master plans, resorts and hotels, colleges and universities, and large regional parks and recreation master plans throughout the Caribbean and the southeastern United States.

In all of this, a love of the outdoors and play guides Baker’s work. He grew up hiking and camping in Valdosta, Georgia, where he also played football. These interests shaped his career choice.

“Recreation was very attractive to me,” Baker said.

Perry Wood and Baker were college friends at the University of Georgia, where they both earned bachelor’s degrees in landscape architecture. Despite going their separate ways for a few years, their friendship has led to a lifetime of collaboration.

After graduating in 1977, Baker joined Edward Pinckney Associates. The first big project he worked on added pedestrian promenades to the urban campus of the College of Charleston.

“It was a joy to be part of this transformation,” Baker said.

He spent 10 years as director of land planning and landscape for LS3P Associates before Wood asked him in 1998 to join his firm on Hilton Head Island. In the years that followed, Wood + Partners grew rapidly, expanding to three locations — Hilton Head, Atlanta and Tallahasee, Florida — and employing 45 people.

In 2008, the Great Recession brought real estate development to a screeching halt. Atlanta was hit particularly hard and Wood + Partners Inc. closed their office in that city.

“We were able to survive because we had a strong portfolio of parks and recreation, urban design and college and universities,” Baker said.

The company now has 17 employees on Hilton Head and in Tallahassee, and seems poised to weather economic cycles of expansion and contraction. As real estate inventory tightens and banks are once again lending to developers, Wood + Partners expects developers and national homebuilders to pick up their pace on the mainland.

And when they do, Wood + Partners Inc. will be prepared to produce its highcaliber work. Under Baker’s guidance, the firm’s projects have received numerous awards, and he is frequently invited to speak at conferences on topics including trends in real estate development, park and recreation master plans, and urban design and revitalization planning.

He has weighed in about trends in real estate (“Golf courses have been way overbuilt, and demand for play has dropped”); land use trends in resort areas (“Timeshares are a good alternative for Hilton head Island because they’re usually well maintained and revitalized generation after generation”); demographic trends that impact development (“Employment and wages were down so millennials were delaying getting married and buying homes, but they’re starting to do that now”) and other topics. Wood + Partners Inc. also believes in giving back to the community. Among other service positions, Baker is chairman of the board at Experience Green, a Hilton Head Island-based environmental organization. Under his leadership, Experience Green is addressing the topics of local solid waste management, access to fresh water, energy use and transportation.

Of these, Baker sees trash as the most timely.

“The landfill in Jasper County is nearing capacity, and it will cost $100 million to build a new one. By recycling, we can extend its capacity by 15 years,” he said.

It makes sense that someone who has invested so much of his time and energy into the Lowcountry hopes for its continuing health for years to come. He describes the challenges facing local leaders as “finding the balance between the residential, resort and business facets of our community.”

It’s also not surprising that a land planner’s ideal solution to his community’s needs involves comprehensive planning and innovative uses of space. More planned public spaces between existing residential and commercial centers could help Hilton Head stay relevant for the next generation, Baker said. He’d like to see more mixed-use spaces like living quarters above shops, pedestrian districts, on-street parking, public parks and arts spaces.

“These are all ways to transform the public realm,” he said.